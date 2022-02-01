<p class="yiv2730167640MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60663 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/02\/Handy-Carlene-289x300.jpg" alt="" width="289" height="300" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Belma Carlene Spence Handy, age 83 of Stuart, passed away at her home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in North Carolina on November 16, 1938.\u00a0\u00a0Carlene was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence Spence and Minnie Shelor Spence; her husband, Wilber Denver \u201cDink\u201d Handy; one daughter, Sharon Handy West; one son, Thomas Lee Handy; and a son-in-law, Walter Harris.\u00a0\u00a0She attended Grace Church and Slate Mountain Presbyterian Church and she loved reading and writing poems.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2730167640MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is two daughters and a son-in-law, Patsy Harris of Meadows of Dan, Debbie and Keith Harbour of Stuart; five grandchildren, Phillip Bridges, Chris Hodges, Pam Arnold, Brandon Handy, Keidon Harbour; and five great grandchildren.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2730167640MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Gary Martin officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the Mayo Mountain Church Cemetery on Dobyns Rd.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
