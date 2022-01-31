<img class="size-medium wp-image-60648 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Dunkley-300x221.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="221" \/>Mr. Michael Scott Dunkley, age 51 of Martinsville, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born in Martinsville on September 30, 1970. He was preceded in death by his father, James Cecil Dunkley. Scott loved animals and music of all genres. He was the caregiver for his mother.\r\n\r\nSurviving is his wife, Jessica Lynn Stiller Dunkley of the home; his mother, Evelyn Elizabeth Easter Dunkley of Martinsville; one brother, James Chad Dunkley of Illinois; one niece, Jessica Liana Whalen and husband, Christopher; one great niece, Serenity Storm Whalen; and one great nephew, Gabrael Elliott Cecil Whalen.\r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Patrick Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jamie Stokes officiating. Memorials may be made to the Michael Scott Dunkley Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
