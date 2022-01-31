<p class="yiv0890446946MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-60645 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Goins-275x300.jpg" alt="" width="275" height="300" \/>Mr. Billy Sanders Goins, age 49 of Stuart, passed away January 28, 2022, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, NC.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Patrick County on March 31, 1972.\u00a0\u00a0He was preceded in death by his father, Willie S. Goins, and one sister, Toni Lynn Goins.\u00a0\u00a0Billy was a longtime member of CCDF Fire and Rescue.\u00a0\u00a0He enjoyed helping others and spending time with his grandbaby.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0890446946MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his wife, Lisa Vipperman Goins of the home; two sons and daughter-in-law, James and Shanna Goins of Stuart, Christopher Goins of Stuart; one daughter, Destiny Goad and fianc\u00e9, Nathan Collins of Danbury, NC; grandchildren, Lexi Goins and one on the way; his mother, Betty Meredith Goins of Stuart; three sisters, Joyce Bennett and husband, David, Kay Pack, Penny Bowman all of Mt. Airy, NC; one brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Deborah Goins of Ararat; special friend, Kenneth Moore of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv0890446946MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Rev. Ricky Rogers officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the Stuart Church of Christ Cemetery in Dry Pond.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to the Billy S. Goins Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
