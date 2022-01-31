<img class=" wp-image-60642 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Bullins-198x300.jpg" alt="" width="216" height="327" \/>Mr. James David \u201cBusch\u201d Bullins, age 71 of Stuart, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022, at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart. He was born in Patrick County on July 4, 1951, to the late Samuel James Bullins and Zelma Corrine Rakes Bullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Bullins. David was a huge New York Jets fan and loved Nascar. He enjoyed woodworking and was a member of the local Eagles Club.\r\n\r\nSurviving is his wife of 48 years, Linda Inman Bullins of the home; one daughter, Candice Edwards (Joey) of Stuart; two grandchildren, Christian Edwards, Heather Edwards; special family friend, Samuel Haskins of Greensboro, NC; two nephews and several cousins.\r\n\r\nA Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Liberty Home Health, Mountain Valley Hospice, SOVAH Health, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection, and Dr. Richard Cole for all the wonderful care they gave David. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058, or to the American Cancer Society, 1079 C Spruce St., Martinsville, VA 24112. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Leave a Reply