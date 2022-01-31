<img class=" wp-image-60639 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/01\/Obit-Hubson-137x300.jpg" alt="" width="190" height="416" \/>Mrs. Phyllis Carol Johnson Hudson age 81 of Spencer, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home. She was born in Wake County, North Carolina on July 29, 1940, to the late Wesley Lee Johnson and Mary Gray King Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Owen Wheeler, and one sister, Rose Webb. Mrs. Hudson enjoyed scrapbooking, gardening, and fishing. She had a strong faith and taught Sunday School. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, \u201cNanny\u201d, sister, and friend.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nMrs. Hudson is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Milfred Hudson; one son, Greg Hudson, and wife, Jane; one daughter, Kim Nelson, and husband, Barry; four grandchildren, Yevonne Hudson, Kelly Danley and husband, Matt, Josh Hudson, and Amber Smith and husband, Bryson; seven great-grandchildren, Danielle Wheeler, Kenley Wheeler, Axl Norman, Levi Smith, Wayne Danley, Scarlate Danley, and Parker Smith; one sister, Virginia Branch; and two brothers, W.L. Johnson and Russell Johnson and wife, Alice.\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nA graveside service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in Stella Christian Church Cemetery with her husband officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Sandy Ridge Christian Church. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart have been entrusted with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
