<p class="yiv2446432982MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-58339 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Inman-300x272.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="272" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Clara Edith Inman, age 89 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mt. Airy, NC.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Stokes County, NC on April 14, 1932, to the late Ernest Jones and Nina Hart Jones.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Inman; an infant daughter; and a son-in-law, Joe N. Quesenberry.\u00a0\u00a0Mrs. Inman was a lifelong member of True Gospel Baptist Church.\u00a0\u00a0She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2446432982MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is three daughters and a son-in-law, Georgia and Kenneth Terry, Patricia Quesenberry, Brenda Inman all of Stuart; three grandchildren, Elizabeth Kerley and husband, Jeremey, Lydia Terry, Joseph Quesenberry; two sisters-in-law, Annie Goode of Woolwine, Marie Inman of Martinsville; a special nephew, Eddie Inman; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved fur babies, Callie and Jody.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv2446432982MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Creasey\u2019s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor J.R. Shelton and Rev. Kenneth Terry officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the True Gospel Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 504, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
Leave a Reply