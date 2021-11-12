Robert “Bobby” William O’dell, 65, of Patrick Springs, VA passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Sovah Hospital of Martinsville, VA. He was born January 29, 1956 to the late William Arthur and Frances Stanley O’dell. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by paternal grandparents, William McKinley and Vergie Lou Gilley O’dell and his maternal grandparents, Robert C Stanley and Rachel E Stanley, all of his aunts and Uncles.

He was of the Holiness faith and sang base in various groups over the years.

He is survived by his first cousin, Elva Stanley Martin (Greg) of Patrick Springs, VA and several cousins on the Odell side including Randy Carter.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Greg Martin officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the graveside from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Odell family.

