Mrs. Dora Harbour Conner, age 81 of Woolwine, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home. She was born in Patrick County on June 28, 1938 to the late Forrest Harbour and Audna Hylton Harbour. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Conner; and one sister, Helen Tuggle. Mrs. Conner was a member of Sycamore Baptist Church.

Surviving are one son, Danny Conner and special friend, Robin Milette of Claudville; two brothers, Howard Harbour of Woolwine, Hoy Harbour of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Sycamore Baptist Church with Pastor Shaun Draughn and Rev. Gerald Melton officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sycamore Baptist Church c/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.