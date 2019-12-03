By Rev. DeWayne Troutt,

New Beginnings Church, Woolwine

What does Christmas mean to you? Is it the food, decorations, or music? Most people know that Christians celebrate Christmas as the birthday of Christ, but it also means much more. Hallmark has already released 12 original Christmas movies and Christmas decorations are being sold in stores. Children dream about a white Christmas full of snowball fights and building snowmen and Christmas break. Christmas is about family joining together at home it’s about gathering around the table with family that you hardly get to see is one of the best times of the year. Christmas is about finding the perfect gift that will put a smile on someone’s face and make them feel good. Christmas is so much more than the holiday of getting presents. It is truly the holiday of giving and love.

The humble birth of Jesus was never intended to conceal the reality that God was being born into the world…..but yet many of the retail stores are afraid to say Merry “Christ”mas because of so much opposition, it might offend the liberal world. The meaning of Christmas is very different for all people. Some of our focus can be gift giving, food preparation, decorating the tree, events to attend, sending out Christmas cards and the list could go on … There is nothing wrong with doing these Christmas traditions (we take part in all of them); however, as Christians, we know the true meaning of Christmas started in a manger in Bethlehem over 2,000 years ago.

Christmas is a time to reflect on the Love of Christ. He gave up His crown, comfort and endured the pain of the cross for us. Jesus came to earth to teach and to save us, and He gave up the comforts of being the son of God, King of all Kings, to serve and to fulfill what He was sent to do. While on earth, He taught, performed miracles and was being hailed as King of the Jews before His death. Yet, being an earthly King was not why He came to earth. John 3:17 says…“For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” Being the son of God gave Him authority over the enemy, yet He chose to give up His crown and comfort to endure the cross for us! Jesus is our Savior, our Comforter, our Healer and King above all other kings, Lord above all other lords. Jesus the Son of God is to be the center of our Christmas celebration. I know Christmas can be a hard time to celebrate because you lost someone close to you, but remember God gave His Sons life for each of us. Enjoy what time you have with family, friends, attending church services, singing for the joy of the Lord. Just remember we can speak life or death with our tongue…we can seek joy instead of misery.

Merry Christmas to all from my family to yours and may the Lord always bless you.