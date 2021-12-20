<p class="yiv3875730989MsoNormal"><img class=" wp-image-59364 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/12\/Obit-Moricle-212x300.jpg" alt="" width="210" height="297" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Jo Hall Moricle, age 93 of Woolwine, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at her home.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Floyd County on October 2, 1928, to the late Frank Oakley Hall and Beulah Wade Hall.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lane Akers Moricle, Sr; one daughter, Lynette Moricle Morrison; one son, Butch Moricle; two sisters, Mildred Perry, Frances Call; and three brothers, Bill Hall, Freebe Hall, and Frank Hall, Jr.\u00a0\u00a0Jo had been a schoolteacher for over 40 years.\u00a0\u00a0She was a member of Smith River Rescue Squad and Sycamore Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and bible school and also sang in the choir.\u00a0\u00a0She enjoyed gardening, mowing her lawn, and painting.\u00a0\u00a0She loved animals of all kinds.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3875730989MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is a son and daughter-in-law, Buddy and Debbie Moricle of Woolwine; son-in-law, Ricky Morrison of Woolwine; five grandchildren, Dusty Moricle and wife, Jessica, Shasta Harbour and husband, Jamie, Jansen Morrison, Braeden Morrison, Brad Morrison and wife, Kricket; six great grandchildren, Lettie Moricle, Valley Harbour, Libby Harbour, Sam Harbour, Kinley Morrison, Oakley Moricle; one great great grandchild, Asher Shell; one sister, Belle Thompson of Roanoke; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3875730989MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Shaun Draughn officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in Sycamore Baptist Church Cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.\u00a0\u00a0In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smith River Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 122, Woolwine, VA 24185 or to Sycamore Baptist Church c\/o Nancy Midkiff, 171 Sycamore Church Lane, Stuart, VA 24171.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
