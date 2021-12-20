<div><img class=" wp-image-55588 alignleft" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/08\/postpone_1629294829-297x300.png" alt="" width="192" height="194" \/>The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for Monday,\u00a0 December 20, has been postponed due to illness.<\/div>\r\n<div id="yiv8360321931yMail_cursorElementTracker_1640003807091">Clyde De Loach, vice chairman, said the board will try to hold the meeting held next week.<\/div>\r\n<div id="yiv8360321931yMail_cursorElementTracker_1640003820065"><\/div>
Leave a Reply