Mrs. Juanita Jane Taylor Harbour, age 80 of Stuart, Virginia went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Harbour was born in Patrick County on January 29, 1942, to the late Frank Benjamin Taylor and Irene Wimbish Taylor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harbour was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Henderson Harbour. Juanita was a member of Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church and had a very special love for her grandbabies and great grandbabies; affectionately known as “Nannie”. She was a hard worker, loved to cook for her family, see her grandbabies “eat good”, and enjoyed riding her dog on the golf cart. Juanita will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

Mrs. Harbour is survived by two sons, Barran Harbour (Jamie) of Danbury, Brian Harbour (Susan) of Stuart; five grandchildren, Jacob Harbour (Caroline), Leanna Harbour, Brittany Harbour (Travis), Tyler Harbour, and Emilea Harbour; two great grandchildren, Cooper and Walker; two sisters, Elinor Taylor Handy (Leon) and Vernel Taylor Trent (Maynard) of Patrick Springs; one brother, Wayne Taylor of Patrick Springs; beloved dog, Oreo; and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Mrs. Harbour will be held in Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Keith Vernon officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Friends may come by Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Monday, March 21, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. to pay their final respects to Mrs. Harbour. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is honored to be serving the Harbour family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.