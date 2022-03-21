Mrs. Liddy Christine Hylton Boothe, age 91 of Patrick Springs, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at SOVAH Hospital of Martinsville. She was born in Patrick County on February 6, 1931 to the late Moses Lee Benjamin Hylton and Martha Jane Boyd Hylton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Boothe was preceded in death by her husband, I.J. Boothe; two sisters, Beadie Elizabeth Hylton Belcher and Rozina Lorene Hylton Belcher; six brothers, Isaac Arthur Hylton, Elzie Clyde Hylton, Homer Lester Hylton, George Herman Hylton, Fred Lee Hylton and Harvie Lemuel Hylton; and two half-brothers, Ollie and Roy Hylton. She was a longtime member of Smith River Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flowers and bargain shopping, and was a loving wife, sister, aunt and friend.

Mrs. Boothe is survived by her sister, Lony Ora Hylton Hall of Woolwine; special friend, Heather Graham of Stuart; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastor Danny Gilley officiating. Burial will follow in Patrick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Smith River Church of the Brethren, 1386 Bob White Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.