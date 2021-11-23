<p class="yiv3151519651MsoNormal"><img class="size-medium wp-image-58690 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Blackard-244x300.jpg" alt="" width="244" height="300" \/><\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3365963011MsoNormal">Mrs. Margaret Ann Morse Blackard, age 87, of Stuart, departed this earthly life on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Laurel Fork. She was born in Patrick County on August 10, 1934, to the late William James \u201cJim\u201d Moss and Minnie Goad Moss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buddy Blackard; two brothers, Dewey Moss, and Wade Morse (just 3 days prior); and one sister, Mary Lou Francis. Margaret was a member of Stuart Church of Christ in Dry Pond. Mrs. Blackard was a hard worker all her life; at home in the fields as a child, and at home as a wife and mother that provided for her family. She was employed by First National Bank in Stuart for 43 years; eventually becoming Vice President of Operations. Margaret enjoyed cooking, quilting, spending time with her family that she loved dearly, and helping cook and serve meals with fellow neighbors at Dry Pond Community Building.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3365963011MsoNormal">Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Warren Blackard (Lorrie) of Chocowinity, NC; a daughter and son-in-law, Marcia Cox (Neil) of Claudville; four grandchildren, Ryan Blackard (Samantha) of Alton, NH, Jamie Blackard of Chocowinity, NC, Troy Cox of Claudville, Tristan Cox of Claudville; two great-grandchildren, Rayn Blackard and Reed Blackard, both of Alton, NH; a sister-in-law, Warnders Blackard of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3365963011MsoNormal">A funeral service for Mrs. Blackard will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Brother Aaron Blackard, Pastor Ryan Blackard, and Brother David Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in Stuart Church of Christ Cemetery in Dry Pond. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 730 E. Church St., Suite 13, Martinsville, VA 24112 or to Stuart Church of Christ, c\/o Thomas Angel, 196 Ice Rock Trail, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Blackard family and online condolences may be sent by visiting\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.moodyfuneralservices.com\/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener noreferrer">www.moodyfuneralservices.com<\/a>.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3365963011MsoNormal">The family of Margaret Blackard would like to thank her caregivers: Teresa Stegall, Lisa Hall, Linda Moore, Rhonda Spencer, Linda Fain, Peggy Morse,\u00a0<u>Deborah Clifton<\/u>, Carolyn Pack, and most recently, Bonnie Goad, Mitzie Wagoner, and Karen Burnette and the Mountain Valley Hospice team.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3151519651MsoNormal"><\/p>
