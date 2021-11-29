<p class="yiv3766186209MsoNormal"><img class="size-full wp-image-56845 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/09\/Obit1-300x200-1.jpg" alt="" width="300" height="200" \/>\u00a0Mrs. Ruth Foley Wingfield, age 78 of Patrick Springs, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.\u00a0\u00a0She was born in Patrick County on April 2, 1943, to the late George Edgar Foley and Hestell Turner Foley.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Jane Foley; and a brother, George Herman Foley.\u00a0\u00a0Ruth was a member of Liberty Primitive Baptist Church.\u00a0\u00a0She loved quilting and working in her garden.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3766186209MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Elder John Wingfield of the home; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Martha Rachel Foley of Stuart, and Dot and L.B. Stone of Stuart.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv3766186209MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Funeral services will be held Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Primitive Baptist Church with Elders Mark Terry and David Minter officiating.\u00a0\u00a0Burial will follow in the church cemetery.\u00a0\u00a0The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
