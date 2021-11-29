<p class="yiv6926187892MsoNormal">\u00a0 <img class=" wp-image-58713 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Plasters-213x300.jpg" alt="" width="241" height="339" \/>Mr. Billy Wayne Plasters, age 74 of Meadows of Dan, passed away Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Sovah Health of Martinsville.\u00a0\u00a0He was born in Mt. Airy, NC on February 5, 1947, to the late John C. Plasters and Rosa Lee Hundley Plasters.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Artie P. Milton; an infant brother, James Plasters, an infant sister, Bessie Mae Plasters; and a half-brother, John Calvin Cockram.\u00a0\u00a0Bill enjoyed working with his hands, fishing, pitching horseshoes, playing cornhole and basketball.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6926187892MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Sherry Newman Plasters of the home; two sons, John Wayne \u201cJohnny\u201d Plasters, Timothy Dale Plasters both of Patrick Springs; four grandchildren, Suzanne Belcher and husband, Darren, Ethan Wayne Plasters and wife, Michaela, Ash Plasters, Shane Plasters; two great grandchildren, Dekker Belcher, Oaklynn Plasters; his beloved pet, Katie Mae; four sisters, Nadean Gilbert of Stuart, Lucille Moran Bowman Harris of Meadows of Dan, Shirley Meade and husband, Steve of Meadows of Dan, Jane Clifton (Bill\u2019s twin) of Woolwine; and many nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv6926187892MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at the Plasters Cemetery with Pastor Marcus Wood officiating.\u00a0 Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children\u2019s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN\u00a0\u00a038105.\u00a0\u00a0Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
