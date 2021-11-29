<img class="size-medium wp-image-58716 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2021\/11\/Obit-Stanley-225x300.jpg" alt="" width="225" height="300" \/>Mrs. Mary Lee Boyd Stanley, age 85 of Meadows of Dan, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021, at her home. She was born in Meadows of Dan on December 18, 1935, to the late Caleb Allen Boyd, Sr., and Roxie Dorothea Lankford Boyd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Caleb A. Boyd, Jr.; and one sister, Joyce Webb. Mary loved her Lord and served Him by singing in the choir at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church. She dearly loved her family and had a passion for painting. Mary also volunteered with the jail ministry in Stuart. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.\r\n\r\nLeft to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 67 years, Donald Lee Stanley of the home; one daughter, Joanne Stanley McGrady (William Michael McGrady); six grandchildren, Anjulia Finley (Kyle Finley), Javan Pohl, Sara Meraz, JonDavid Meraz (Megan Meraz), Jeremy Meraz (Rachel Frazier-Meraz), Josiah Meraz (Sarah Lavway); four great-grandchildren, Kierralee S. Riddell, Tallasen R. Finley, Rayne Stowe, Nolan Hunter; and one sister, Patricia Boyd.\r\n\r\nA Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church with Pastor Shawn Carter officiating. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor\u2019s choice. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Stanley family and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
