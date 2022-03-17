Mrs. Rachel Aubrigail “Gail” Flippin, age 70 of Stuart, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC after a lengthy illness. She was born in Patrick County on May 20, 1951, to the late August Williams and Thelma Slate Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Harold Hubbard, and Jimmy Wood. Gail was mischievous and always liked to joke. She was the former owner/operator of Gail’s Beauty Shop on Main Street in Stuart and most recently had been the Deli Manager at Food Lion. Surviving is her loving husband, William Larry Flippin of the home; one daughter, Amanda Wood of Stuart; one son, Michael Wood of Stuart; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Vera Wood of South Boston, Violet Hubbard of Woolwine, Joan and Carl Smith of Stuart, Essie and Guy Holt of Stuart; one brother and sister-in-law, Riley and Geraldine Williams of Bassett; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Melanie and Marty Clark of Stuart; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Smokey. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Dobyns Community Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor David Heath officiating. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Dobyns Community Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund c/o Bruce Dollarhite, 4123 South Mayo Dr., Stuart, VA 24171. Friends may pay their respects at the home of Larry Flippin, 1212 Gammons Rd., Stuart, VA or at the home of her daughter, Amanda, 75 Dobyns Church Rd., Stuart, VA. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.