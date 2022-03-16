<p class="yiv8556064006MsoNormal"><img class="wp-image-62162 alignright" src="https:\/\/theenterprise.net\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/23\/2022\/03\/Spence-Nancy-1-e1647437242644-292x300.jpg" alt="" width="237" height="244" \/> Ms. Nancy E. Spence, age 88 of Stuart, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Therapy Connection in Stuart.\u00a0\u00a0She was born on October 18, 1933, in Patrick County to the late William Bryant Clark and Winnie Laura Craig Clark.\u00a0\u00a0In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Bryant William Spence; and eight siblings, Cecil William Clark, Thomas Copeland Clark, Ila Mae Clark, Earl Yates Clark, Craig Clark, Carol McAlister, Martha Ann Stone, and Frankie Viola Clark Stover.\u00a0\u00a0Nancy loved flowers, and she was an avid scrabble player.\u00a0\u00a0She will be remembered for being a loving and devoted mother, sister, and friend.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8556064006MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0Ms. Spence is survived her three children, Dan Spence and wife, Georgette of Eden, NC, Keith Edward Spence and wife, Laura of Glendale, AZ, and Barbara Louise Taylor and husband, Gary of Black Canyon City, AZ; eight grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.<\/p>\r\n<p class="yiv8556064006MsoNormal">\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0A graveside service for Ms. Spence was held on March 15, 2022, in Woolwine Cemetery with Pastor David Gaylor officiated.\u00a0\u00a0Moody Funeral Home in Stuart was entrusted with the services and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.<\/p>
