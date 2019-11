Music Night at Spencer-Penn Centre is Friday, Nov. 9. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open MIC is at 5:30 p.m. At 6:20 Larry Sigmon and Martha Spencer, with their Unique Sound of the Mountains, will be on stage for a great night of music. Dust off your dancing shoes, grab a friend and come hungry. Concessions will be available. A $5 donation is requested for admission. Call the Centre for more information, (276) 957-5757.