Voting open, eight teams to compete in Dancing for the Arts fundraiser

Voting is now open for Dancing for the Arts, Piedmont Arts’ biennial fundraiser, featuring local “celebrities” dancing in support of the arts in Martinsville-Henry County.

This Dancing with the Stars-style contest features eight teams competing to win the most votes, the highest judges’ score and the big prize – a gorgeous mirror ball trophy.

Teams competing in Dancing for the Arts are:

Jennifer Bowles and Justin Chandler

Rebecca Crabtree and Gerald Kidd*

Lori Fox and Keith Ritchie

Ginger Gardner and Hasan Davis

Katie Garrett and Rob King

Brooke Holyfield and Brian Williams

Marlana Lackey and Ian Hogg

Sandy Strayer and Wayne Moore

Prior to and during the big event, supporters of the arts are invited to vote for their favorite teams. Votes raise money to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville-Henry County. Like Dancing with the Stars, 50% of each team’s final score is tallied from votes and 50% is tallied from scores awarded by the judges during the contest. Each $1 donation = 1 vote. You can double your votes by joining Piedmont Arts or renewing or upgrading your membership (Each $1 donation = 2 votes).

To vote for your favorite Dancing for the Arts teams, visit Piedmont Arts or vote online at PiedmontArts.org/DFTA.

Dancing for the Arts will take place on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 4 pm at Martinsville High School Auditorium. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $25 for reserved seating. Tickets are on sale now at Piedmont Arts and PiedmontArts.org.

* Gerald Kidd replaces Tim Martin as Rebecca Crabtree’s teammate.

Piedmont Arts is a nonprofit art museum in Martinsville that inspires and engages the diverse Martinsville-Henry County community and surrounding areas through visual arts, performing arts and arts education. It is located at 215 Starling Avenue, Martinsville. Museum hours are Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more at PiedmontArts.org.