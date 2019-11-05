Spencer woman named director of STEP, Inc.

Megan Kendrick of Spencer has been named Director of Senior Services at Solutions That Empower People (STEP), Inc.

As director, Kendrick will oversee all activities and staff in the seniors programs at STEP’s Patrick and Franklin county sites. Services include home-delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) for home-bound senior citizens, Senior Cafés (meals and activities where seniors can gather and interact with others), and transportation services to and from medical appointments and other critical needs. Transportation services are offered only in Patrick County. STEP works closely with Southern Area Agency on Aging to provide these services.

Kendrick holds a bachelor’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University. She is a Patrick County High School graduate and earned an associate degree in General Studies from Patrick Henry Community College. She is currently pursuing a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Western Governors University. Prior to joining STEP, she worked in a variety of positions at Moses Cone Women’s Hospital and Pioneer Community Hospital while a student and as part of her studies. She held leadership positions with the East Tennessee State University Women’s Club Soccer and the Public Health Student Association of Tennessee.

Kendrick’s office is located in STEP’s Stuart office on Wayside Drive.

STEP is a multi-faceted community action agency providing services to empower low income individuals and families to overcome obstacles to economic, educational and developmental success. In addition to senior services, STEP’s programs and services include early childhood education (Head Start/Early Head Start), alternative private day school for middle and high school students (LIFES Academy), rental assistance and weatherization, supportive services (for homelessness and re-entry), and free income tax preparation assistance. Services are offered primarily in Patrick and Franklin counties, but also in Martinsville, Danville, and Bedford; and the counties of Henry, Pittsylvania and Bedford.