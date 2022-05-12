Mrs. Myrtle Marie Pendleton Thompson, age 73 of Spencer, Virginia passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born in Floyd on July 13, 1948, to the late Jennings Pendleton and Eva Boyd Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, James Boyd and Herman Boyd. Myrtle was a member of Critz Baptist Church and had retired from Patrick County Public School System after 20 years of service. She liked working in her flowers and travelling. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Mrs. Thompson is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Thurman “Butch” Thompson of the home; two sons, Denny Thompson of Stuart, and Scotty Thompson and wife, Sara of Spencer; four grandchildren, Kaelyn Thompson, Dylan Thompson, Nash Thompson, Tripp Thompson; one brother, A.J. Boyd; special friend, Nile Goad of the home; mother of Kaelyn and Dylan, Reneé Thompson of Patrick Springs; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in Maple Shade Cemetery with Pastor Allan Vass officiating. The family receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

The family would like to express their appreciation for special caregivers Gloria Rakes and the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care for the wonderful care given to Myrtle.