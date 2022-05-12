Mr. Jamie “Woody” Ray Wagoner, age 47 of Patrick Springs, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Patrick County on August 10, 1974. He was preceded in death by his father, James Ray Wagoner.

Jamie enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycles, running his roll back business, going to the beach, and spending time with his family. He had many friends who loved him and always met a new one wherever he went. No one was a stranger to him.

Surviving is three children, Katlyn Elizabeth Wagoner and boyfriend, Zach Watson, Amber Nicole Wagoner and boyfriend, Nicholas Wayne Kopp, Harley Dakota Wagoner and girlfriend, Briana Mabe all of Patrick Springs; one granddaughter, Kinsley Rae Kopp; his mother, Elva Cassady Wagoner of Patrick Springs; one brother, Tracy Leon Wagoner of Patrick Springs; his girlfriend of 13 years, Tammy Lynn Hall of Patrick Springs; her son, Mason Lee Curry of Collinsville; and a special niece and her husband, Danielle Renee and David H. Cassell, III of Patrick Springs.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jamie R. Wagoner Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.