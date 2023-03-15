Mrs. Patricia “Patty” Harris Hazelwood, age 67, of Stuart, Virginia went to be with her Lord and Savior in her heavenly home on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro. She was born in Patrick County on May 15, 1955, to George William Harris and Catherine Biggs Harris. Patty was preceded in death by her father, George William Harris, mother-in-law, Nancy T. Hazelwood, and father-in-law, Homer R. Hazelwood. She was a faithful member of High Point Baptist Church. Everyone that knew Patty was assured of her love and devotion to the Lord, her family, and her community.

Left to cherish the sweet memories of Patty Hazelwood are her loving husband, Danny Hazelwood of the home; one son and daughter-in-law, Michael Hazelwood (Leigh Ann) of Stuart; one daughter and son-in-law, Misty Hazelwood Roberts (Andy) of Stuart; five grandchildren, Stuart Callahan, Lilly Hazelwood, Jackson Callahan, Jayden Callahan, and Lauren Hazelwood, all of Stuart; her mother, Catherine Biggs Harris of Stuart; two brothers, Kevin Harris of Martinsville, and George Harris of Stuart; one sister, Debbie Handy of Smith Mountain Lake; special friend, Sandy Davis; several nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, “Flop”, and many dear friends.

A funeral service for Mrs. Patty Hazelwood will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Pastor Wayne Moore officiating. Burial will follow the service in the High Point Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Patty may be made to the Patrick County Cougar Club, P.O. Box 225, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to the Patrick County Rotary Club, P.O. Box 562 or to High Point Baptist Church, 2381 Big A School Road, Stuart, VA 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is serving the Hazelwood family, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.