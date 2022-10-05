The Patrick County Cougars Varsity Football on Thursday played an exciting Homecoming game against the Tunstall Trojans, winning by a score of 51-35.

The Cougar defense was led by Peyton Cambron, who had 13 tackles and 3 tackles for loss. Sam Hubbard had 10 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 2 forced fumbles. Payton Stovall had 7 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, and 1 sack. Will Black had 7 tackles and 1 tackle for loss. Stephen Spencer had 5 tackles and 2 interceptions. Triston Underwood had 5 tackles and an interception. Jay Howard had 5 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass break up, and 1 fumble recovery, Matt Allen and Demontez Hill both added 5 tackles. Jermaine Penn, Trevor Joyce, and Carlos Becerril added 3 tackles each. Joshua Jimrusti had 2 tackles, and Rawl Mabe and Tyrese Penn both added 1 tackle to the effort. Offensively, the Cougars racked up 422 yards of total offense and were led by Demontez Hill who had 12 carries for 247 yards and 3 touchdowns. Aden Penn had 12 carries for 114 yards and a touchdown. Jermaine Penn added 4 carries for 32 yards. Triston Underwood had 28 yards on 7 carries with 2 touchdowns and 3 2-point conversions. Colin Campbell added 1 yard on 1 carry. Jai Penn had 3 yards receiving on one reception and a 2-point conversion. Reyli Martinez added 1 PAT to the effort.

The Cougars will host Bassett at John D. Hooker Field Friday at 7 pm.