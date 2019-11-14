PCHS Middle School Cross Country Finishes Season Strong

By Ashlee Mullis

The Boys Middle School Team came away as District Champions, placing 6 runners in the top 15. Moi Cisneros was the individual champion, followed by Easton Harris (3rd), Caleb Hostetter (5th), Logan Mabe (6th), Mason Scott (11th), and Avery Brintle (12th). Each of these young men earned All-District honors. In the Girls Middle School race, Sadie Martin placed 3rd and Alyssa Callahan placed 5th to earn All District honors.

Coach Danel Slaydon said, “This season was a very exciting one for our middle school athletes. We are looking forward to seeing them get stronger and faster, and we are excited for the middle school program to continue to grow and succeed.”