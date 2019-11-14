School Menu

Lunch:

Thursday: Pork Chop, Popcorn Chicken Bites, Biscuit/White Gravy, Seasoned Corn, Seasoned Green Beans, 9-12: Baked Spiced Apples. Thursday: Powerhouse Chili, WG Crackers or Tostito Scoops, Cheese Pizza, Baked Potato, Steamed Broccoli, 9-12: Gingerbread. Friday: Pork BBQ /Bun, Pepperoni Pizza, Creamy Coleslaw, Scalloped Potatoes, Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, 9-12: Pinto Beans. Monday: Potato Crunch Fish Sticks, Pepperoni Pizza, Creamy Macaroni & Cheese, Seasoned Green Peas, Hash Brown Potato Cubes, 9-12: Steamed Tender Cabbage. Tuesday: Cheesy Italian Pasta Bake, Popcorn Chicken, WG Soft Yeast Roll, Fresh Tossed Salad/Dressing, Seasoned Mixed Vegetables, 9-12: Sweet Potato Casserole. Wednesday: Turkey/ Stuffing, Ham/Roll, Gravy/Cranberry Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans, Thanksgiving Treat, 9-12: Colorful Corn Salad.

Breakfast:

Wednesday: Chocolate Crescent, French Toast Stick/Syrup. Thursday: Strawberry Mini Bagel, Biscuit/Gravy. Friday: Pancake on a Stick, Breakfast Pizza. Monday: Cocoa Chip Breakfast Bar, Glazed Donut. Tuesday: Mini Apple Breakfast Bites, Sausage Biscuit. Wednesday: Mini Cinni Bagel, Biscuit/Gravy. May take one item listed below with toast: Cereal, Pop Tart, or String Cheese. Must take fresh fruit or juice, may take both.