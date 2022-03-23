By Ashlee Mullis

The Varsity Softball team travelled to Gretna Monday, March 14 to open the season.

Abigail Epperson pitched a complete game striking out 17 and giving up one run in a 13-0 win over Gretna.

Lainie Hopkins led the way offensively with three hits, two home runs and six RBIs.

Epperson and Brooke Meade, both seniors, also had three hits each.

McKenzie Holt had a triple, Lindsey Quesenberry and Lauren Fulcher had doubles, and Tessa Haas had an RBI in the win.

The Gretna Hawks traveled to Patrick County Friday, March 18, and the Cougars cruised to a 15-0 defeat.

Meade pitched three scoreless innings with four strikeouts.

Holt pitched two innings with six strikeouts in the win.

Epperson went 3 for 4.

Samantha Harris had two hits. Lainie Hopkins had two hits, adding another home run this week as well as 4 RBIs.

Holt had a triple, Emily Helms with a double and an RBI.

Tessa Haas had two RBIs, Meade added two hits and Hannah Howard added a hit and an RBI in the win.