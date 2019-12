Jack Russell Terrier mixed Beagle male, about one year old, found on Taylor View Road, just off of Spring Road in Patrick Springs, is now available for adoption. Call the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter at 276-694-6259

These adorable little black kittens are frightened, but calming down. Two are shiny black and one is long haired. Call the shelter at 276-694-6259 for more information.