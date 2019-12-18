USDA to conduct the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties this winter to provide a comprehensive picture of the U.S. horticulture industry, including greenhouse food crops.

The survey will provide important information on horticultural crop production, value of products, square footage used for growing crops, production expenses and more.

Survey codes will be mailed this month to more than 40,000 horticulture producers to respond online. Collected just once every five years, the Census of Horticultural Specialties is the only source of detailed production and sales data for U.S. floriculture, nursery, and specialty crop industries such as greenhouse food crops.

“Horticulture is a very important part of U.S. agriculture and our economy,” said NASS Administrator Hubert Hamer. “Responding to this census is the best way for growers to help associations, businesses, and policymakers advocate for their industry, and influence program decisions and technology development over the next five years.”

The 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties results will expand the 2017 Census of Agriculture data with information on horticultural crop production, value of products, square footage used for growing crops, production expenses, and more.

The 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties is part of the Census of Agriculture program. Federal law requires NASS to keep all individual information confidential.

Growers are asked to use their unique survey code to complete the horticulture census online via NASS’ secure website. The online questionnaire is user friendly, accessible on most electronic devices and saves producers time by calculating totals and automatically skipping questions that don’t apply to their operations.

The deadline for response is Feb. 5, 2020. Results will be available December 2020. For more information about the 2019 Census of Horticultural Specialties, visit www.nass.usda.gov/go/hort.