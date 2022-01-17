Equipment operators and contractors with the Virginia Department of Transportation continued to plow and treat interstate and primary roads overnight. Last night, additional snow fell in many areas covering roads again. Crews and contractors are still working to plow and treat roads in 12-hour shifts around the clock.

As of 4:30 a.m., motorists can expect the following road conditions for the 12-county Salem District:

Interstates 77, 81 and 581 are mostly clear with isolated slick spots.

The primary roads (those numbered 1-599) range from moderate to minor. These major roads throughout western Virginia are slushy and covered with snow still.

Low-volume secondary roads and neighborhood streets remain in severe condition. This means they are covered in deep snow and have not been plowed yet.

Plowing is expected to begin later this morning and this afternoon on neighborhood streets and low-volume secondary roads (those numbered 600 and above) throughout the region. VDOT reminds residents to:

· Park off the road to allow plows to clear the road ahead. Avoid parking in the street or in cul-de-sacs to make it easier for snowplow drivers when plows head to your neighborhood.

· Shovel to the right when facing the road, so less snow is pushed back into driveways when plows start working on these routes.

Travelers are reminded that they can get real-time information on road conditions and traffic incidents on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system. To report debris, downed trees or other hazards on the roadway, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-367-ROAD (7623). When snow reaches two inches or more, snowplows can be tracked at http://vdotplows.org.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.