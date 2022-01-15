\r\n\r\nOne is dead following an officer-involved shooting that occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, January 14, in the Woolwine area of Patrick County, according to Sheriff Dan Smith.\r\n\r\nBarry Dean Compton, 64, of Woolwine, died at the scene of the incident, according to a release from the Virginia State Police.\r\n\r\nThe incident started to unfold when the Patrick County Sheriff's Office 911 Communications Center received a call from a woman involved in an alleged domestic dispute in the 1700 block of Mill House Road at 6:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, according to Smith and a release from the Virginia State Police.\r\n\r\nDuring the call, the 911 dispatcher allegedly heard a man threatening to kill a woman, Smith said.\r\n\r\nA deputy sheriff and a trooper with the Virginia State Police responded to the call, Smith said.\r\n\r\nBoth officers marked on scene at 7:14 p.m., with the trooper arriving seconds before the deputy, the sheriff said.\r\n\r\nAs they entered the residence, a man allegedly pointed a firearm at the officers, according to the release. The officers told the man to drop the firearm. He allegedly refused to comply. The trooper discharged his firearm.\r\n\r\nThe man was struck, the release stated.\r\n\r\nBarry Dean Compton, 64, of Woolwine, died at the scene, according to the release.\r\n\r\nA firearm was recovered at the scene and no officers were injured, the release stated.\r\n\r\nThe incident remains under investigation.\r\n\r\nIn accordance with Virginia State Police policy, the trooper will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed. At the completion of the investigation, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, will provide the evidence obtained from the shooting to the Patrick County Commonwealth's Attorney Office for adjudication.
