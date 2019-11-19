Primland Expands Golf Staff in 2019 Season

Primland, located on 12,000 acres of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Southwest Virginia, recently announced new additions to its golf staff to build on the world-class golf experience at the resort. The Highland Course at Primland Staff led by Brian Alley, Director of Golf and Outdoor Recreation, has tapped Ohio-native Jeff Yost to serve as the Head Golf Professional, and Chandler Marshall as an Assistant Golf Professional.

Yost is a second-generation PGA Professional originally hailing from Ohio. After graduating from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Policy and Analysis, Yost pursued his dream of becoming a golf professional – a dream that he had since age nine. He gained experience in the golf industry by working at nationally recognized facilities such as The Camargo Club (Ohio), Claremont Country Club (California), Hammock Beach’s Ocean Course (Florida) and The Kiawah Island Club (South Carolina). Yost was elected to PGA Membership in 1997. He enjoys the challenge of playing and the thrill of teaching the game. Jeff specializes in helping players have more fun on the golf course while developing new skills.

Assistant Golf Professional Chandler Marshall joins Primland after previously serving as assistant professional at Mount Vernon Country Club in Alexandria Virginia, for three seasons. Marshall started playing golf at the age of four and was taught the game by his dad, Mark Marshall, a Master PGA Professional. Marshall attended Ferrum College from 2012-2015 and played on college golf team for four years. A Sports Exercise Science major, Marshall is passionate about the fitness aspect of golf and personal fitness in general.

“The Highland Course at Primland continues to create an unforgettable golf experience within the Blue Ridge Mountains,” said Brian Alley, Director of Golf and Recreation at Primland. “Jeff and Chandler bring a variety of impressive experience and knowledge of the game of golf to our resort team.”

The Highland Course at Primland, a flagship U.S. design by world renowned architect Donald Steel, is a centerpiece of the Primland guest experience. The course is carved from the natural landscape of the Blue Ridge Mountains leaving stunning views eye-level with its ridge tops and winding into its many valleys. A course with forgiving landing areas, Steel’s British roots transfer to the Highland Course with links-style features implemented throughout one of the best mountain layouts in golf. Ranked by Golfweek, Golf Digest and GOLF Magazine, The Highland Course is regarded as one of the top courses you can play in North America.

To book your tee times on The Highland Course, contact the Primland Golf Shop at 276-222-3827 or email golf@primland.com. For lodging requests, contact reservations at 866-960-7746 or email to reservations@primland.com.