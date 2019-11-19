Twin County Regional Healthcare Wins National Recognition

Twin County Regional Healthcare was awarded an ‘A’ in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Twin County Regional Healthcare’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“This A grade from Leapfrog is a testament to the commitment to top quality care that Twin County Regional Healthcare has for our community,” said Gregory Pearson, Chief Executive Officer of Twin County Regional Healthcare. “It is the latest validation of the dedication and skill of our employees and medical staff, and I want to congratulate everyone on the Twin County team for earning this top grade.”

Agnes A. Smith, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer of Twin County Regional Healthcare emphasized, “We are proud of once again receiving the “A” grade from Leapfrog. We continue to demonstrate our focus on leading practices that will provide our patients with the highest quality of care, outcomes and a positive experience.”

“‘A’ hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes genuine commitment at every level – from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors – and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Twin County Regional Healthcare was awarded an ‘A’ grade today, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see Twin County Regional Healthcare’s full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.