A Hall’s Propane truck flipped over on Ayer’s Orchard Road on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Patrick County Emergency Services Management (EMS) Coordinator Scottie Cassell said the accident was within a mile of coming off of Virginia 8.

“He rolled it over. The driver had minor injuries and was transported to Northern Surry (Northern Hospital of Surry County) for treatment,” he said.

Cassell said there was no major oil spill.

“It was just engine oil and a little diesel from the engine,” he said. “The tank never ruptured on the oil truck, and we were able to pump all the contents out without any spillage.”

Fulp’s Wrecker Service, Inc. & Hazmat Clean-Up, of Walnut Cove, N.C., drained the tank and helped roll the truck back over.

Cassell said the incident began around 12:40 p.m. and he cleared the scene at 5:30 p.m.

Patrick Springs Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident with two units and five people and Stuart Volunteer Fire Department responded with two units and four people.

Station 8 responded as the EMS with three people, including Cassell.