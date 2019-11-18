Rev. Samuel Thomas Horner, Jr, 75, of Crisfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salisbury and raised in Wenona, MD, he was a son of the late Samuel Thomas “Hooker” Horner, Sr. and Laura L. Mitchell Horner. His wife of 52 years, Patricia Louise Abbott Horner, preceded him in death on September 22, 2014.

A retired pastor and waterman, he was a graduate of the former Deal Island High School Class of 1962 and Pocomoke Bible Institute. He was ordained through the Wesleyan Church and over the course of 33 years was Pastor of Hurlock Wesleyan Church, Emmanuel Wesleyan Chapel in Trappe, MD, Five Forks Wesleyan Church in Stuart, VA, and Somerset Free Methodist Church in Crisfield. He had a great passion for spreading the unmatchable love of God, he had a great love of the water and he enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his children, Samuel T. “Tommy” Horner, III/Stacy Turner of Crisfield, Curt R. Horner of Stroudsburg, PA, Sherry L. Goins of Hagerstown, and Angela Horner Pendry/Mark of Crisfield; siblings, Barbara Haslam/ Bill of Salisbury, and Charles Horner/Ginny and Johnny Horner/Gloria, all of Wenona; grandchildren, Ashlie Marshall/Micah, Brianna Cullen, Patricia “Trish” Goins/Joe Raab, Samuel T. “Sammy” Horner, IV, Chase Pendry, Mya Pendry, Destini King, and Blake King; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brody, Gracie, and Gage Marshall, and Reyan Shanks; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Hall; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Horner; and son-in-law, James F. Goins.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wenona. A viewing will be held Sunday evening at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home from 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. The Reverends David Webster, Terry Riggin, and Bob Daniels will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Somerset-Worcester Gideons, P.O. Box 511, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 54, Deal Island, MD 21821.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home.