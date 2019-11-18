Mrs. Gail Pilson Keith, age 72 of Stuart, Virginia passed away at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, North Carolina on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was born in Patrick County on October 12, 1947 to the late Jesse Wayne Pilson and Goldie Annice Cassell Pilson “Tootsie”. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Chandler Keith. Gail enjoyed fishing and collecting antiques but she loved being with her granddaughters.

Mrs. Keith is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Philip D. Keith of the home; one daughter, Kimberly Keith McIntyre of Stuart; and two granddaughters, Amanda Nicole McIntyre of Carolina Beach, NC and Stephanie Danielle McIntyre of Yokohama, Japan.

A celebration of life service will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Anthony Johnson and Pastor Marion Poythress officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday evening. Memorial donations may be made to SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.