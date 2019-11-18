Mrs. Roberta Jean Isenhart Wood, age 87 of Vesta, Virginia passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital in Galax. She was born on April 23, 1932, in West Virginia to the late Ralph Isenhart and Blanche Cool Isenhart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Arthur Dewey Wood “Junior”; a granddaughter, Stephanie Ann Wood; a grandson, Kenny Banks; seven sisters, Mattie Shaver, Mary Cogar, Jessie Gregory, Rose Cogar, Martha Burke, Nancy Singler, and an infant sister; and four brothers, Orie, Charles, Earl and Roy Isenhart . Mrs. Wood was a member of Meadows of Dan Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school, enjoyed helping with Vacation Bible School, and sang in the choir. Roberta will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, and her love for her family, and her devotion to her faith.

Mrs. Wood is survived by one daughter, Victoria Gregory and husband, Tim of Oak Level, VA; one son, Robert Wood and wife, Arleen of Meadows of Dan, VA; four stepchildren, Waymon Wood, Carolyn Belcher and husband, Linwood, Jean Banks and husband, Bill, Ann Helms and husband, Richard, all of Meadows of Dan; 4 grandchildren, Mark Wood and wife, Heather, Amy Devonshire, Micheal Wood and wife, Angela, and Jason Wood and wife, Libby; eight step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; ten step-great-grandchildren; eight step-great-great-grandchildren; special niece, Patty Cogar Lee of Jamestown, OH; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Stuart with Elder Tim McGrady officiating. Burial will follow in the Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday afternoon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Patrick County Chapter, P.O. Box 1301, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Laurel Meadows Heritage Hall Nursing Home for taking such good care of Mrs. Wood.