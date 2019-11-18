Howard Lester Hughes, 85, of Woolwine, VA, died on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection. He was born on September 1, 1934 in Patrick County, VA to the late William Hampton Hughes and Nannie Mae Crissman.

He was of the Baptist faith, served in the United States Army during the Korean war, worked at V.D.O.T. in the Maintance Department and loved the mountains and his hunting and fishing.

Surviving are his wife; Annabelle “Ann” Hall Hughes of the home, one daughter; Sylvia Mae Presscott and husband Mark, two sons; Lester Hampton Hughes, David Scott Hughes and wife Rhonda, two grandchildren; Amanda Brook Presscott and Zackary James Presscott.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Norris Funeral Services in Stuart, VA with Reverend David Schill officiating.

Memorial may be made to the donor’s choice in his memory.

