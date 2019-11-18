Cae Adkins Burge, 59, of Stuart, VA passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at her home in Stuart, VA. She was born in Martinsville, VA on April 16, 1960 to the late Nancy Fannon Arnold and to the late H. Orelle Adkins. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jerry P. Burge of the home; her son, Kevin A. Burge of Manassas, VA; her sister and brother-in-law, Sarita and Barry Foster of Leesburg, VA; her brother-in-law, Randy D. Burge of Atlanta, GA; and her stepfather, Albert J. Arnold of Rocky Mount, VA.

She had been a teacher for Patrick County Schools and a part-time instructor for Patrick Henry Community College.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care’s “Hospice Program,” by mail via ATTN: Development Department, 401 Technology Lane – Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030, or online at mtnvalleyhospice.org/donate. The Burge Family gives special thanks to the kind and caring staff at Mountain Valley for their aid during this difficult time.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. The funeral will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Reverend Gary Combs officiating. Interment will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville, VA is respectfully serving the Burge Family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

w/pic Rev. Samuel Thomas Horner, Jr

Rev. Samuel Thomas Horner, Jr, 75, of Crisfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salisbury and raised in Wenona, MD, he was a son of the late Samuel Thomas “Hooker” Horner, Sr. and Laura L. Mitchell Horner. His wife of 52 years, Patricia Louise Abbott Horner, preceded him in death on September 22, 2014.

A retired pastor and waterman, he was a graduate of the former Deal Island High School Class of 1962 and Pocomoke Bible Institute. He was ordained through the Wesleyan Church and over the course of 33 years was Pastor of Hurlock Wesleyan Church, Emmanuel Wesleyan Chapel in Trappe, MD, Five Forks Wesleyan Church in Stuart, VA, and Somerset Free Methodist Church in Crisfield. He had a great passion for spreading the unmatchable love of God, he had a great love of the water and he enjoyed woodworking.

He is survived by his children, Samuel T. “Tommy” Horner, III/Stacy Turner of Crisfield, Curt R. Horner of Stroudsburg, PA, Sherry L. Goins of Hagerstown, and Angela Horner Pendry/Mark of Crisfield; siblings, Barbara Haslam/ Bill of Salisbury, and Charles Horner/Ginny and Johnny Horner/Gloria, all of Wenona; grandchildren, Ashlie Marshall/Micah, Brianna Cullen, Patricia “Trish” Goins/Joe Raab, Samuel T. “Sammy” Horner, IV, Chase Pendry, Mya Pendry, Destini King, and Blake King; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Brody, Gracie, and Gage Marshall, and Reyan Shanks; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Laura Hall; daughter-in-law, Jeannie Horner; and son-in-law, James F. Goins.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 1 PM at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wenona. A viewing will be held Sunday evening at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home from 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service at the church. The Reverends David Webster, Terry Riggin, and Bob Daniels will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunnyridge Memorial Park in Crisfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Somerset-Worcester Gideons, P.O. Box 511, Princess Anne, MD 21853 or to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 54, Deal Island, MD 21821.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com.