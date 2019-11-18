Mr. Fred Junior Martin, age 87 of Stuart, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Patrick County on February 19, 1932 to the late Andrew Jackson Martin and Gladys Elva Clark Martin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Rachel Wade, Margaret Pendleton, Jessie M. Slate; and three brothers, Akers Martin, Franklin D.R. Martin, and William Noel Martin. Junior was a hardworking family man who was a tobacco farmer and loaded trucks at Tri Wood in Ridgeway for 15 years. He was a member of Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church in Danbury, NC for 46 years and had served as a Deacon since March 10, 2007.

Surviving are his wife, Betty Simmons Martin of the home; two daughters, Cindy Tucker of Stuart, Robin Martin Fain of Stuart; five grandchildren, Tony Kendrick and wife, Ashley, Matt Baliles, Tiffany Bowman and husband, Nick, Terry Gilley, Justin Fain; five great granddaughters, Marley Baliles, Maddyson Kendrick, Ani Baliles, Raelee Bowman, Callie Bowman; one sister, Frances J. Hopkins; three sisters-in-law, Mary Hilda Martin of Stuart, Ruby Martin of Lawsonville, NC, Polly Martin of Martinsville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Elders Clarence Bowman, Rodney Marshall, and Scotty Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.