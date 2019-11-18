James William Epperson, age 66 passed away October 15, 2019. Jim was born in Stuart, Virginia. He attended Amelia Academy and Augusta Military Academy. He served his country as Staff Sargent in the United States Air Force. Jim was passionate about flying his entire life. He owned a successful flight company based in Houston that served the Southwestern United States and Mexico. Jim was a pilot for American Airlines – American Eagle. He was a respected Jet Instructor for Flight Safety and most recently for Silver Airways.

Jim was a very dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous locally and nationally. He sponsored many pilots and supported their efforts to achieve and maintain sobriety and peace in their lives.

Jim is predeceased by his paternal grandparents Moses and Lizzie Collins Epperson of Ararat Virginia, maternal grandparents George and Pearl Martin Mills of Claudville, Virginia, father William Cabell Epperson. He is survived by his beloved wife Darlene, his mother Annie Mae Epperson, brothers Rodger (Jane), Tony (Carol), sister Lynn Woodcock (Donnie), Darlene’s children Mel Dusharm (Shawna) and Debbie Cowger (Kevin), as well as nephews, nieces, and step grandchildren. There will be a private family gathering at a later date.

At Jim’s request, his ashes will be cast to the winds over the Atlantic Ocean.