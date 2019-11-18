Mr. James Elbert Bowman, age 82, of Ararat, VA, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Bowman was born in Patrick County on February 10, 1937, to Muncie Otis and Mildred Ola Montgomery Bowman. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Bowman was the owner/operator of Bowman’s Garage where he was not only well known for his expert mechanic skills but also his calm demeanor and willingness to help others. Among the many who will always cherish his memory is his devoted wife, Dorothy Mabe Bowman; a daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Lee Beck; a granddaughter, Brandy Gammons, sisters, Rena Bowman, and Lucille Jarrell; a brother and sister-in-law, Herbert “Hub” and Jewel Bowman; several nieces and nephews; and many dear friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Mr. Bowman was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Vestal Vernon Boyd; and a brother-in-law, Gary Jarrell. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 9th at Willis Gap Baptist Church Fellowship Hall by Rev. Tammy Franklin and Rev. Ben Smith with a time of food and fellowship after the service. Memorials may be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017, to Fellowship Church in Ararat, VA, or to Willis Gap Baptist Church, c/o Judy Smith at 178 Dusty Ln, Ararat, VA 24053.

