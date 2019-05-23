Reynolds Homestead to Welcome Galax Fiddlers’ Convention All Stars

The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming welcomes the Best All Around Performers from the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention to the Reynolds Homestead on Monday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 80 years each August, Galax Moose Lodge #733 has hosted many of the most talented old-time music performers to compete in the Galax Old Fiddlers’ Convention for prize money and the distinction of being judged by a panel of experts as the finest practitioner on particular instruments and styles. Of all the first-place winners on individual instruments, only one can claim the very highest honor each year – being named “Best All-Around Performer” of the Old Fiddler’s Convention.

The Homecoming will bring a group of these Best All-Around Performers together for a special concert at the Reynolds Homestead to celebrate the legacy of the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention. In addition to individual performances, this Who’s Who list of traditional artists will join together to perform as an all-star old-time string band. The award-winning lineup of musicians includes Richard Bowman, Nate Leath and Aila Wildman on fiddles; Victor Furtado on banjo; Wayne Henderson on guitar; Eli Wildman on mandolin; John Hollandsworth on autoharp; and Martha Spencer on bass.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., but make time to come early for a hot dog dinner at 5:30, followed by a 6:30 presentation on the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention by Oscar Hall. In addition, a display of historic convention photos and artwork by pencil artist and musician Willard Gayheart will be on exhibition.

Tickets for the concert are $15 in advance, and $20 after May 31 and at the door. Children 12 and under are $10. The hot dog supper, which features baked beans, potato salad, drink, dessert and all the fixings is $6. Dinner will be served downstairs.

To purchase tickets, visit mtnsofmusic.com or visit the Reynolds Homestead.

The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming is made possible by the Appalachian Regional Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, VA Dept. of Housing & Economic Development, Virginia Tobacco Commission, Virginia Tourism Corporation, Blue Ridge Beverage, Food City, Virginia Commission for the Arts, David and Judie Reemsnyder, Dominion Energy, McGuireWoods, LLC., Virginia State Parks and other generous supporters. For the deaf and hard of hearing community, signing interpretation services can be made available if requested at least 21 days in advance of the concert. For requests received less than 21 days prior to the concert, every effort will be made for accommodations, but interpretation services are not guaranteed. To request services or for more information, contact The Crooked Road office by email at admin@thecrookedroad.org or by calling (276) 492-2409.