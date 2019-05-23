Traffic alert issued for travelers in and around Hillsville

Considerable traffic delays are expected for travelers heading to the Hillsville Flea Market during Memorial Day weekend, according to a release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The town’s popular event will be held Friday, May 25 through Monday, May 28.

Those not attending the flea market are encouraged to avoid the area altogether.

Thousands of visitors are expected to converge on a one-mile section of Route 58 Business in Hillsville. As a result, sidewalks will be crowded with pedestrians and bumper-to-bumper traffic will be moving at a crawl throughout the area.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution, watch for police directing traffic and pay attention to electronic message boards in the area.

For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511 or visit www.511virginia.org.