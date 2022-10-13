Richard (Ric) Best, age 69, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022.

He is survived by his wife Jacklyn Grageda Best, his son Noah Best, his daughter in law, Jessica and four grandkids, Corey, Whitney, Araya, and Sierra. He is also survived by two brothers, Gary Best and Doug and his sister-in-law, Mary, his mother-in-law, Jo McMeans and stepmother, Carol Darling Sadler, along with 1111 good friends who loved him dearly as he was a wonderful man, clown, and a beautiful soul who was always happy. He is truly missed.