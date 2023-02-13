Mrs. Ruby Gay Willard Foley, age 85 of Stuart, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Patrick County on April 7, 1937, to the late Andrew Jackson Willard and Cora Boyd Willard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Foley; a daughter, Darlene Foley Meador; two grandsons, Brian Meador and Kagen Fisher; four brothers, Leroy Willard and wife, Betty, Willie and wife, Bertha Willard, John Willard and wife, Maxine, and James Hooker Willard. She was the second longest member of Ross Harbour United Methodist Church and was one of the original members of the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary. She loved having family get-togethers with her children and extended family.

Mrs. Foley is survived by seven children, Charlene Rakes of Fieldale, Susan Meador (Benny) of Bassett, Roy Jackson Foley, Jr. “Buck” (Jackie) of Bassett, Mary Altizer (Larry) of Bassett, Martha Foley of Stuart, Rocky Foley (Cindy) of Stuart, Elizabeth Foley (Stuart); a son-in-law, Argel Meador of Bassett; 17 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucy Willard of Stuart; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Ross Harbour United Methodist Church with Pastor David Gaylor officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will accept flowers, or memorials may be made to the Ross Harbour United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Cathy Adams, 35 Goblintown Road, Stuart, Virginia 24171 or to the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department, 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy., Stuart, Virginia 24171. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.