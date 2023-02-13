Irene Blaylock Holt, 89, of Stuart, VA passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 1, 1933, in Patrick County, VA to the late Francis Harris Blaylock and Jeremiah Wesley Blaylock. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Randolph Holt, one son, Phillip Edward Holt, one grandchild, Tierney Irene Holt, three sisters, Virginia Lawson, Evelyn Baugh, Dora Alice Blaylock, five brothers, Fred, James, Paul, Robert and Ralph Blaylock.

She was a long-time member of True Gospel Baptist Church and was a loving wife, mother and friend to all. She loved her flower gardens and bird watching. Irene enjoyed more than anything being a great grandmother. Maddox and Asher were her greatest joy.

Surviving are her sons, Wayne Holt (Danielle) of Greenville, SC, Randy Holt of Raleigh, NC, two sisters, Ruth Jernigan (Sam) of Newport, RI, Nellie Knight (John) of Richmond, VA, three grandchildren, Hillary Holt, Talyah Bayne (Zach), Matthew Holt (Katherine), two great-grandchildren, Maddox Holt, Asher Bayne and daughter-in-law, Susan Howell Holt.

A funeral will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at True Gospel Baptist Church with Pastor J.R. Shelton officiating. Burial will follow at Patrick Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends one hour prior from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the True Gospel Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to True Gospel Baptist Church 7403 Salem HWY. Stuart, VA 24171

Special thanks to Mountain Valley Hospice and their employees.

Norris Funeral Services in Stuart is serving the Holt family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.