Mrs. Vera Fay Pendleton Summers, age 87 of Greensboro, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Virginia on September 25, 1935, to the late Jennings Pendleton and Virginia Mae Boyd Pendleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Summers; one daughter, Teresa Joan Summers, two brothers, Mark Pendleton, and William “Billy” Pendleton; and her grandmother, Eliza Marshall Boyd. Vera was a person who treated everyone like family and was always willing to help someone in need. She will be remembered as a loving wife, caring mother, devoted grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Summers is survived by two sons, Matthew Aaron Summers and Thomas Andrew Summers; four grandchildren, Joshua Shane Johnson, Kathryn Lacey Summers White, Abigail Lynn Summers Emmanuel, and Brandon Lewis Gatena, and their respective spouses; three great-grandchildren, Kobe Johnson, Zoe Johnson, and Henry Thomas White; two brothers, Kent Pendleton and wife, Janice, and Benny Pendleton and wife, Dianne; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Summers Stanley and Frances Smothers Pendleton; niece Angela Pendleton, nephew, Ernest Pendleton, numerous other cherished nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for Mrs. Summers will be held in the Pendleton Family Cemetery in Meadows of Dan, Virginia. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart has been entrusted with the services.